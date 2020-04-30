Coronavirus News: MTA expected to unveil new subway cleaning plan amid COVID-19 pandemic

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The MTA is expected to unveil a new subway cleaning plan Thursday after Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered officials to figure out how to "disinfect every train every night.""When people get into the train in the morning, they have to know that train was disinfected the night before," Cuomo said. "So that I can say to essential workers that are killing themselves for our state, we are keeping the subways open for you, and when you get on the subway in the morning or the afternoon, know that car was disinfected the night before."The MTA announced Wednesday a new code of conduct amid the coronavirus pandemic that includes:--No person is permitted to remain in a station for more than an hour--No person can remain on a train or platform after an announcement that the train is being taken out of service--Wheeled carts greater than 30 inches in length or width, including shopping and grocery carts, are banned"We fully agree that we must do everything we can to keep our system and trains and buses as clean and as safe as possible," said Ken Lovett, senior adviser to MTA Chairman and CEO. "Following on our aggressive plan of disinfecting our stations twice each day and our full fleet every 72 hours, we are completing a plan to further enhance and increase the frequency of our cleaning. We will deliver that plan to the governor as he requested."As of Wednesday, the MTA says 96 employees have died due to complications of COVID-19.