Coronavirus News: Plexiglass installed at MTA bus and subway locations

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- There are increased efforts from the MTA to keep its workers safe.

Officials say plexiglass barriers are being installed at 85 subway and bus locations.

A vinyl shield pilot program has also been set in place to further separate operators and customers.

Employees are getting their temperature checked at dozens of locations.

Reporting times, locations and break times are also being staggered.

