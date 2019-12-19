Astoria Boulevard subway station reopens after 9-month renovation

After a nine-month makeover, trains are once again stopping at the Astoria Boulevard station - one of the busiest stops with a popular connection to LaGuardia Airport.
The station was shut down in March for major upgrades, including four new elevators to make the station 100 percent accessible for commuters with disabilities and baby strollers or luggage.
N and W customers: Service to Astoria Blvd is back, squall or no squall! But our work continues. Thread 👇 pic.twitter.com/utJm76MBwb— NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) December 19, 2019
The work also included building a new mezzanine, strengthening column foundations, four new platform staircases and two new street staircases, rehabilitating platforms, LED lighting, and new platform canopy roofs.
The MTA says the work was part of a multi-phase project to restore the well-traveled Astoria line, but even though the station is open, the work is not yet complete.
Great news! #AstoriaBlvd Station has reopened and is looking dapper. Still not yet complete but coming soon:— Sen. Mike Gianaris (@SenGianaris) December 19, 2019
▪️4 New elevators
▪️ Elevated walkways
▪️ Digital Signage
▪️ Upgraded Street/Sidewalks pic.twitter.com/myDYzAT7Yf
Still in progress are the above-mentioned elevators, elevated walkways, new benches, digital signs and a platform stair enclosure.
Astoria Boulevards is a popular location for people to catch the M60 bus to LaGuardia. The bus was still there during the construction, but customers had to get off the subway at the stop before (30th Avenue) or after (Ditmars Boulevard) and walk over to take the bus.
CLICK HERE for more information about the project from the MTA.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube