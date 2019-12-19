Traffic

Astoria Boulevard subway station reopens after 9-month renovation

(Sen. Mike Gianaris @SenGianaris)

By Eyewitness News
ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- Subway riders who take the N and W trains between Queens and Manhattan got some welcome news Thursday.

After a nine-month makeover, trains are once again stopping at the Astoria Boulevard station - one of the busiest stops with a popular connection to LaGuardia Airport.

The station was shut down in March for major upgrades, including four new elevators to make the station 100 percent accessible for commuters with disabilities and baby strollers or luggage.

The work also included building a new mezzanine, strengthening column foundations, four new platform staircases and two new street staircases, rehabilitating platforms, LED lighting, and new platform canopy roofs.

The MTA says the work was part of a multi-phase project to restore the well-traveled Astoria line, but even though the station is open, the work is not yet complete.

Still in progress are the above-mentioned elevators, elevated walkways, new benches, digital signs and a platform stair enclosure.

Astoria Boulevards is a popular location for people to catch the M60 bus to LaGuardia. The bus was still there during the construction, but customers had to get off the subway at the stop before (30th Avenue) or after (Ditmars Boulevard) and walk over to take the bus.

----------
