Runaway spool of cable sideswipes driver on Texas highway

Woman's car hit by runaway spool.

HOUSTON, Texas --
A runaway spool of cables sideswiped a driver on a Texas highway Thursday.

Other drivers were forced to make some quick moves to avoid the lost load rolling down I-10 and Wayside in Houston.

Traffic stacked up during lunchtime as crews cleared the huge debris off the road.

Marie Cervantez was cruising on the freeway in her Volkswagen Beetle right before the spool of fiber optic cable broke loose. Her DashCam video showed the flatbed with two spools on her right, but as she passed it, the spool can be faintly heard snapping off.

Cervantez said she heard a loud crash and realized it hit a bridge, sending one spool into traffic.
Houston drivers dodge giant industrial spool on freeway.


Cervantez pulled over to check her vehicle, which she lovingly calls Bocho. She then realized the spool hit her back bumper.

"Luckily, nobody got hit from that," she said. "Everybody stopped. But I kept going, because I didn't know it hit me, until I noticed it."
Courtney Fischer talked to the woman whose car was hit when the spool snapped loose from the flatbed truck.


She said she's glad no one was hurt, but she did notice something else on the freeway that bothered her.

"I noticed on the freeway that a lot of people are texting," she said. "It's not good, because this can happen and they're not going to be aware, you know? So they better quit texting."

Cervantez said she's putting a dash cam in the back of her car now, too.

