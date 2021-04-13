Traffic

Serious crash closes part of Veterans Memorial Highway in Hauppauge

HAUPPAUGE, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A serious accident closed a section of Veterans Memorial Highway in Hauppauge, Suffolk County early Tuesday.

Police say a pickup truck westbound on Veterans Memorial Highway turned onto Raoul Wallenberg Drive, where it was struck by a sedan at around 1 a.m..



One man was taken to the hospital with serious, but non life-threatening injuries.

The pickup driver was not injured.

