Service restored after PATH trains switch failure

All service has been restored after earlier suspensions on PATH trains Tuesday morning.Commuters were told to expect residual delays on the Hoboken to World Trade Center line, the Journal Square to 33rd Street line and the Hoboken to 33rd Street line.The disruptions began shortly before 7 a.m. due to a switch failure at Hoboken.NJ Transit, Hudson-Bergen Light Rail, NJ Transit rail and NJ Transit buses cross-honored PATH tickets system-wide for about an hour as crews worked to repair the switching problem.NJT discontinued the cross-honoring at 8 a.m.