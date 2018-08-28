TRAFFIC

Service restored after PATH trains switch failure

EMBED </>More Videos

Heather O'Rourke has details on the PATH service suspension.

Eyewitness News
HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) --
All service has been restored after earlier suspensions on PATH trains Tuesday morning.

Commuters were told to expect residual delays on the Hoboken to World Trade Center line, the Journal Square to 33rd Street line and the Hoboken to 33rd Street line.

The disruptions began shortly before 7 a.m. due to a switch failure at Hoboken.


NJ Transit, Hudson-Bergen Light Rail, NJ Transit rail and NJ Transit buses cross-honored PATH tickets system-wide for about an hour as crews worked to repair the switching problem.

NJT discontinued the cross-honoring at 8 a.m.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficpathNew JerseyNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Tunnel alert systems being repaired after 7OYS investigation
Food truck feeds drivers stuck in gridlock freeway traffic
NJ Transit behind on installing tech for train safety
Residents not happy with LIRR for cutting down trees
More Traffic
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Oppressive heat through Wednesday
Who is this mystery woman ringing a doorbell at night?
Brooklyn bus driver pepper sprayed, 3rd attack in a week
9-year-old boy commits suicide days after coming out
Police: Father kills children, himself in apartment
Wrong-way driver arrested, 2 officers hurt in Verrazano crash
Police search for serial burglar in Manhattan
Surveillance released in hit-and-run of LI teen boy
Show More
Mayor to address rash of Hoboken water main breaks
NJ police officer indicted after handcuffed suspect beaten
Bronx NYCHA staffers reassigned amid allegations of misconduct
Liberty Island evacuated after propane tank fire
Jacksonville Shooting: Victims were specifically targeted
More News