Traffic

Service resumes after power outage derails commute for NJ Transit, Amtrak customers from NYC's Penn Station

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Service is back to normal at New York's Penn Station after an outage caused rolling delays during the Monday evening rush.

Major delays impacted New Jersey Transit and Amtrak customers as commuters tried to get home.

Amtrak said power was lost on the tracks outside of Penn Station around 4:30 p.m.

New Jersey Transit said two NJ Transit trains were disabled, in two separate instances, while heading into Penn Station because of the overhead wire issues.

Amtrak said power was finally restored by 9:30 p.m., but passengers were warned to expect residual delays.

There has been no word what led to the outage.





----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew york citymanhattanmidtownamtrakpenn stationnjtransit
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bad start for Democrats: Big delay for Iowa caucus results
Mother speaks out after adult son killed in Bronx lobby
FICO credit scoring changes: What to do to now
AccuWeather: Unsettled pattern
Princeton, Cornell students in isolation amid coronavirus scare
Kobe Bryant death: 911 calls detail moments after helicopter crash
Search on for group who robbed, attacked food deliverymen
Show More
Woman celebrating birthday slashed during fight at Airbnb: Sources
Mother, 3-year-old child struck by car on Staten Island
1 killed, 5 injured when vehicle hits high school students
School plagued by health concerns could eventually reopen: Official
The Countdown: What the Iowa caucuses mean for 2020 race
More TOP STORIES News