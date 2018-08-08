TRAFFIC

Signal trouble caused delays for commuters on LIRR

Candace McCowan speaks with LIRR commuters after the recent delays.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
The LIRR experienced signal trouble near New Hyde Park on Wednesday morning, causing delays for commuters.

Trains were briefly held on the Ronkonkoma, Port Jefferson and Oyster Bay Branches while crews worked on fixing the signals.

All trains on these branches made all local stops between Hicksville and Floral Park, as well as Jamaica.

As an alternative, NYC Transit was cross-honoring LIRR tickets on the E/J/Z at Jamaica Station.

LIRR officials say PSEG was on the scene troubleshooting the power issue, which was affecting the signals.

The signal problems may be residual from a fire at a power substation in New Hyde Park that may have been caused by lightning.

The LIRR had previously said the service was restored from Tuesday night's disruptions.

