As snow moved into the Tri-State just ahead of the evening commute, traffic problems were mounting across the area.Even though the snow is not sticking, it was making for slick roads on Wednesday evening.The Bayonne Bridge is closed in both directions and multiple accidents have been reported on the George Washington Bridge, shutting down the upper-level eastbound lanes.Drivers were strongly encouraged to avoid the GWB and use the Holland and Lincoln tunnels instead.Drivers on Long Island were also experiencing slick roads. South Brunswick police said they saw more than a dozen crashes in just half an hour.The local airports are also experiencing delays. JFK and Newark reported delays of 3 hours or more while Laguardia reported delays of over an hour.----------