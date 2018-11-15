TRAFFIC

Snow snarls evening commute: Multiple accidents on GWB, overcrowding at Port Authority

EMBED </>More Videos

The Bayonne Bridge is closed in both directions and multiple accidents have been reported on the George Washington Bridge, shutting down the upper level eastbound lanes.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
As snow moved into the Tri-State just ahead of the evening commute, traffic problems were mounting across the area.

Even though the snow is not sticking, it was making for slick roads on Wednesday evening.

The Bayonne Bridge was closed in both directions and multiple accidents were reported on the George Washington Bridge, shutting down the upper-level eastbound lanes.

Steve Coleman with Port Authority said there were accidents both inbound and outbound on the GWB and they want to get the accidents cleared before spreading salt to make the roads as safe as possible. Drivers were strongly encouraged to avoid the GWB and use the Holland and Lincoln tunnels instead.

Due to overcrowding at Port Authority Bus Terminal, the second and third levels have been closed. They will reopen when conditions improve.

Drivers on Long Island were also experiencing slick roads. South Brunswick police said they saw more than a dozen crashes in just half an hour.

New Jersey Transit was experiencing 30 minute delays system-wide while the LIRR was experiencing delays of 15 to 20 minutes.

The local airports are also experiencing significant delays. JFK reported 3-hour delays, Newark reported nearly 5-hour delays while LaGuardia reported delays of over an hour.
EMBED More News Videos

Eyewitness News team coverage on the snow in the Tri-State area.


----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficweathertrafficgeorge washington bridgebayonne bridgeNew JerseyNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
MTA details plans for public transit fare, toll hikes
Report: Bad roads in NY area cost drivers $2800 a year
NJ Transit service resumes after tugboat strikes Portal Bridge
Poorly rated Uber drivers can take training course to improve
More Traffic
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Winter Storm Warnings issued
Falling tree narrowly misses reporter Nina Pineda
Homeless man, couple charged in alleged GoFundMe scam
New details in helicopter crash that killed newlyweds
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
MTA details plans for public transit fare, toll hikes
Statue of Liberty's original torch moved to new home
Blood pressure medicine recall expands amid cancer concerns
BBB: 'Secret Sister Gift Exchange' is an illegal scam
Show More
'Hee Haw' star, country guitar virtuoso Roy Clark dies at 85
Suspect on the run after man slashed in face on subway
LI official accused taking bribe for police chief promotion
More News