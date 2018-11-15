EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=4696164" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Eyewitness News team coverage on the snow in the Tri-State area.

As snow moved into the Tri-State just ahead of the evening commute, traffic problems were mounting across the area.Even though the snow is not sticking, it was making for slick roads on Wednesday evening.The Bayonne Bridge was closed in both directions and multiple accidents were reported on the George Washington Bridge, shutting down the upper-level eastbound lanes.Steve Coleman with Port Authority said there were accidents both inbound and outbound on the GWB and they want to get the accidents cleared before spreading salt to make the roads as safe as possible. Drivers were strongly encouraged to avoid the GWB and use the Holland and Lincoln tunnels instead.Due to overcrowding at Port Authority Bus Terminal, the second and third levels have been closed. They will reopen when conditions improve.Drivers on Long Island were also experiencing slick roads. South Brunswick police said they saw more than a dozen crashes in just half an hour.New Jersey Transit was experiencing 30 minute delays system-wide while the LIRR was experiencing delays of 15 to 20 minutes.The local airports are also experiencing significant delays. JFK reported 3-hour delays, Newark reported nearly 5-hour delays while LaGuardia reported delays of over an hour.