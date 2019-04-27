Nearly 2-mile stretch of Broadway in Manhattan goes car-free to celebrate Earth Day

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Parts of New York City are going car-free Saturday in celebration of Earth Day.
Starting at 9 a.m., Broadway was closed between Union Square all the way up to Times Square.
Pedestrians and cyclists will have free reign of the road.
The nearly two-mile stretch covering 30 blocks will re-open for traffic at 3 p.m.
The event is held each year on the Saturday immediately following Earth Day.
City agencies and nonprofit organizations will offer environmental programming along the route for education surrounding climate change, sustainability and other topics.
