Traffic

Nearly 2-mile stretch of Broadway in Manhattan goes car-free to celebrate Earth Day

EMBED <>More Videos

A stretch of Broadway was closed to cars on Saturday.

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Parts of New York City are going car-free Saturday in celebration of Earth Day.

Starting at 9 a.m., Broadway was closed between Union Square all the way up to Times Square.

Pedestrians and cyclists will have free reign of the road.

The nearly two-mile stretch covering 30 blocks will re-open for traffic at 3 p.m.

The event is held each year on the Saturday immediately following Earth Day.

City agencies and nonprofit organizations will offer environmental programming along the route for education surrounding climate change, sustainability and other topics.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficmanhattannew york cityearth daycarsbroadway
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Construction slowdown on L train underway
Phone stolen out of hand of 5-year-old boy walking on Queens street
Sigourney Weaver surprises NJ students during their production of 'Alien'
AccuWeather: Cool and windy Saturday
Coachella herpes: Festival area sees record surge
Man steals sculpture in brazen NYC art gallery heist
Memorial service for slain NYC mom, suspects arraigned
Show More
Man questioned by Secret Service after cellphone thrown at Trump
3 stabbed during large brawl in NYCHA building lobby
Cardinal Dolan releases list of accused clergy
Islanders lose 1-0 to Hurricanes in first game of second round
Teen girl dies after being shot in the head in Yonkers
More TOP STORIES News