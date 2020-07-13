Tractor trailer crashes causing huge fireball on New Jersey Turnpike

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A tractor trailer overturned and created a huge fireball on the New Jersey Turnpike Monday morning.
It happened on the western spur near mile marker 112 in East Rutherford, just before 6:30 a.m.
It's not yet known what caused the tractor trailer to crash.
The incident will be under investigation.
So far, there is no word on any injuries.
