Traffic

Trailer hauling livestock crashes on Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A crash involving a tanker and a trailer containing livestock has shut down the Brooklyn-bound upper level of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Video from NewsCopter 7 showed an extensive crash scene.

A pickup truck which was towing a trailer containing livestock rear-ended a tanker hauling dry cement that was stopped in the right lanes.

No serious injuries were reported. But the pickup truck sustained heavy damage and spilled some fuel.

Eyewitness News is told some livestock may have escaped from the trailer and got loose on the highway as well.

The spill and livestock issue were complicating the cleanup.

All upper Brooklyn-bound lanes remained shut down more than two and a half hours after the collision.

Motorists were advised to seek alternate routes.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew york citybrooklynlivestocktractor trailertraffic
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teens fall through ice in 2 separate incidents, killing 2
Bodega argument ends in deadly shooting in Hell's Kitchen
Bed bugs cause subway delays in Queens during rush hour, MTA says
AccuWeather: Get ready for above-average temperatures and sun
Weinstein trial turns to accusers, starting with Sciorra
3 US firefighters killed in plane crash while battling Australian wildfires, officials say
Man facing charges after brazen bat attack in Bronx
Show More
7-year-old girl, woman, and dog killed in NJ house fire
1 dead after 8 people shot in downtown Seattle, police say
Eli Manning to announce retirement after 16 seasons with Giants
Arrest warrant issued for Antonio Brown in Florida
Family of murdered LI woman pleads for public's help
More TOP STORIES News