Trailer hauling livestock crashes on Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A crash involving a tanker and a trailer containing livestock has shut down the Brooklyn-bound upper level of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge.It happened around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.Video from NewsCopter 7 showed an extensive crash scene.A pickup truck which was towing a trailer containing livestock rear-ended a tanker hauling dry cement that was stopped in the right lanes.No serious injuries were reported. But the pickup truck sustained heavy damage and spilled some fuel.Eyewitness News is told some livestock may have escaped from the trailer and got loose on the highway as well.The spill and livestock issue were complicating the cleanup.All upper Brooklyn-bound lanes remained shut down more than two and a half hours after the collision.Motorists were advised to seek alternate routes.