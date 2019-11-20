Traffic

Trash collection overhaul for New York City after pedestrian deaths

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio signs into law legislation that will overhaul the city's commercial trash collection industry on Wednesday.

It is an attempt to crack down on the number of trucks on city streets following the deaths of pedestrians.

The legislation would divide the city into at least 20 zones with up to three private carters selected through a bidding process to serve each zone.

The intent is to cut the amount of truck traffic in half, reduce the environmental impacts and dangers of trash pickups.

The reforms were spurred by two deaths within six months under the wheels of a single company, Sanitation Salvage, which is now out of business.

