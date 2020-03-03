Traffic

Van loses control, crashes into high-rise building in Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A van crashed into the side of a high-rise building on the East Side of Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened on Third Avenue at E. 50th Street just before 12:30 p.m.

The white van somehow lost control, jumped the curb and ended up crashing into the side of the building.

The cause of the crash is not known.

No one was injured.

