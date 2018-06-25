TRAFFIC

Weekend 2, 3 service between Manhattan, Brooklyn is back

Work to repair and rebuild the Clark Street tube beneath the East River is complete

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
For the first time in a year, subway riders can now take number 2 or 3 trains between Manhattan and Brooklyn on the weekends.

The MTA says work to repair and rebuild the Clark Street tube beneath the East River is complete, on time and on budget.

The century-old tube was badly damaged during Superstorm Sandy.

Workers installed new track and signal cables.

The MTA also put measures in place to minimize future flooding risk.

