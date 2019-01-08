TRAFFIC

Woman struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in the Bronx

Shirleen Allicot has details on the incident in Mott Haven.

MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) --
Police are searching for the driver who struck and killed a woman in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx then fled the scene.

It happened at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say the victim was struck at Willis Avenue and East 138th Street.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are searching for the driver of the striking vehicle.
