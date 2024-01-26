Transformer fire knocks out power to more than 1,100 customers in Woodside

WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- A transformer fire in Queens knocked out power early Friday morning to nearly 1,200 Con Edison customers.

The transformer, located at 58th Street and Laurel Hill Boulevard in Woodside, caught fire around 2:30 a.m.

Neighbors say they heard an explosion before losing power.

Part of the Brooklyn Queens Expressway is near this area.

The fire caused some lights to go out along the expressway.

Con Edison said it hoped to get power fully restored for the affected customers later Friday morning.

It's not yet known what led the transformer to catch fire.

An investigation into the incident is underway by authorities.

