Gov. Hochul continues with legislation to get all New Yorkers to buy electric transportation

New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation on Tuesday to move forward with efforts to clean up transportation.

The legislation would make it easier for people to install electric charging stations on their private properties. It would force homeowners' associations to allow this, as well.

Homeowners' associations would be able to weigh in on the matter, but the whole initiative was created to make it easier for all New Yorkers to transition to electric vehicles.

"It is not enough to encourage New Yorkers to buy electric - we must build green infrastructure that will drive New Yorkers to choose cleaner and greener modes of transportation," Gov. Hochul said.

The action taken by Gov. Hochul contributes to the state's goal of reaching 850,000 zero-emission vehicles by 2025. The state hopes all new passenger vehicles in New York will be electric by 2035.

"In New York, we're setting bold goals for the adoption of electric vehicles. It's part of our strategy to reducing emissions as mandated by the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act. But to make the switch, we must ensure we have the charging infrastructure to match," Assembly Member Harvey Epstein said.

As of Sept. 2022, there were more than 114,000 electric vehicles sold in New York, with over 10,000 charging stations in the state.

Officials say over $1 billion has been allocated to making NY transportation more environmentally friendly.

