Couple sells everything for dreamboat that sinks in 2 days

A Colorado couple will have to start over for the second time after an accident sunk their dream home.Tanner Broadwell and Nikki Walshe sold all of their belongings and bought a 28-foot boat to travel the Gulf, but two days into their adventure, the boat struck something under the water and capsized."We hit something in about 8 or 9 feet of water. and it stopped the boat completely," Broadwell said.The couple watched as water rushed inside, destroying everything they owned."Everything I've worked for, everything I've owned since I was a child, I brought with me," Walsh said. "It's just floating away, and there's nothing I can do."Storms often shift the channel leading to the docks, and unforgiving sandbars wait to trap boats.While Tanner and Nikki figure out what's next, they aren't giving up on their adventure."Our dreams didn't sink with the boat," Walsh said.The couple says it will cost an estimated $6,700 to remove their sunken boat from the Gulf.