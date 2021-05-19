europe

European Union agrees to allow entry to vaccinated tourists

By Tamara Hardingham-Gill, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

EU takes big step toward relaxing travel for vaccinated

BRUSSELS -- Almost a year after closing its borders, the European Union has agreed to allow entry to vaccinated travelers from countries with low infection rates, raising the possibility of summer getaways to the continent.

The highly anticipated move was confirmed on Wednesday as the EU published its recommendations for lifting travel restrictions into the bloc.

An approved list of "safe" destinations is due to be signed off this week, although there's still no confirmation as to when these changes will be implemented.

It's thought that individual member states will have the final decision on what measures to impose, which means some could still opt to keep quarantine measures in place, while others may ask for negative PCR tests and/or proof of vaccination.

Officials are said to be optimistic that the new rules will come into effect in June, providing a much-needed boost to the tourism industry as summertime begins. However, the plans allow for an "emergency brake" in case infection rates rise again.

Coronavirus vaccines authorized by the European Medicines Agency, the bloc's drug regulator, include Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson. The EMA hasn't approved any vaccines from Russia or China as of yet but is looking at data for Russia's Sputnik V jab.

Emergency brake option



An EU official told CNN that the bloc will take reciprocity into account when drawing up its list, but recommendations suggest that countries with less than 75 cases per 100,000 people will be included.

A formal adoption of the recommendations -- which are not legally binding for member states -- is expected to happen on Thursday.
The proposals were first published by the European Union earlier this month after bloc member Greece announced that it would be welcoming fully vaccinated or COVID-tested international travelers in the coming weeks.

"Member states could also extend this to those vaccinated with a vaccine having completed the WHO emergency use listing process," an official statement added.

It indicated that, in order to be allowed entry, travelers would need to have been inoculated with EU-approved vaccinations at least two weeks before their trip.

Further details of the "Digital Green Certificate," which will be required as proof of vaccination or immunity for travelers entering the European Union borders, have not been provided as yet.

The EU Commission previously stated that the certificate will confirm that a person has been vaccinated against COVID-19, has received a negative test result or has recovered from COVID-19.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traveleuropean unioncovid 19 vaccinetourismeurope
EUROPE
Man leaves fortune to French village that saved his family from Nazis
American tourists may be allowed to travel to Europe this summer
A churro, doughnut and croissant, all in one
Brown bear chases skier down slope: VIDEO
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here are the COVID restrictions ending today
NJ lifts capacity restrictions, but not indoor mask mandate
Bronx elevator accident leaves 1 dead
Teen dead in fast-moving house fire in Brooklyn
NY AG opens criminal investigation into Trump Organization
Israeli airstrikes kill 6, level large family home in Gaza
Man robbed, shot in leg on roof of mall parking garage in Queens
Show More
Arrest made after conductor said he was chased by man with razor blade
COVID Updates Live: Mayor Bill de Blasio holds briefing
Lucky Charms, Cinnamon Toast Crunch oatmeal coming soon
Florida girl, 11, fights off attempted kidnapping
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $515M for Friday's drawing
More TOP STORIES News