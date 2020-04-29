coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Port Authority temporarily limits access at major airports due to COVID-19

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On Tuesday, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey began restricting access to all terminals at Kennedy, LaGuardia and Newark Liberty Airports.

According to officials, only ticketed passengers, airport employees and those who need to enter for airport business will be allowed.

The temporary restrictions are due to COVID-19 related shifts in how the airports operate, including flight and passenger activity and social distancing directives.

The measures are meant to enhance safety and security.

According to the Port Authority, the new policy will remain in place as long as emergency order restrictions are in effect.

