Ready for a trip? Your vacation questions answered

Emily Kaufman, also known as "The Travel Mom," joined Eyewitness News on Sunday morning to talk about vacationing safely.
Kaufman said now is a good time to get a ticket to fly, but as the demand increases, so will the price.
She said to be wary of the common misconception that flights can be canceled at any time and travelers can get their money back.
"That's not necessarily true so you need to read the fine print on every airline ticket you purchase so you know what the change fees are and what the cancellation process is," Kaufman said.
She also weighed in on if she thinks it's necessary to buy travel insurance.
Kaufman said while we protect our other investments like cars and our homes, it makes sense to protect our vacation too.
"Vacation is a time to let loose, unwind, and not have to worry about the unexpected," Kaufman said. "Travel insurance does that for me."
She also had tips for those looking to rent a car this summer.
For survival, many rental car companies sold off their fleet during the pandemic. Now that demand is up, so are prices, so Kaufman says to plan ahead and make a reservation.
"The Travel Mom" also weighed in on some of the popular vacation spots people are starting to visit, including Orlando.
She visited the Disney theme parks and said it's imperative to make reservations ahead of time for both restaurants and the parks.
"I felt very safe, the safety and health are top of mind for these theme parks, and I didn't feel like i had a problem," Kaufman said.
For more of her advice and tips, check out the video above.
