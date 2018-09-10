TRAVEL

Repairs in Hudson River Tunnels finished in time for Monday rush

Candace McCowan reports from Hoboken. (beckibintrim)

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) --
New Jersey Transit says that repairs in the Hudson River Tunnels were finished just in time for the Monday morning rush. The trains are expected to run normally starting at 5:30 a.m.H

The concern and repairs follow a frightening Friday night for commuters.

Pictures show a metal pipe that connects the train to the overhead power line piercing the rood of trains after a wire came down the in the tunnel.

A second train lost power and hit something hanging from an overhead wire.

Both trains were disabled, trapping some 1,600 passengers on board until rescue trains could arrive.

Service was restored with delays Saturday morning.

The cause is being investigated, but Amtrak continued repairs over the weekend. There was a contigency plan in place for Monday morning, but repairs were completed in time.

Meantime, the Raritan Valley line commuters lost their direct service to New York Monday because of positive train control installation.

