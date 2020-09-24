Coronavirus

United first airline to launch COVID-19 testing program for travelers

SAN FRANCISCO, California -- United Airlines is set to become the first carrier in the U.S. to launch a COVID-19 testing program for travelers.

The hope is to make it easier to manage requirements for entering popular destinations around the globe. They already have the test center set up at the San Francisco International Airport terminal and have been running it on a trial basis.

The test is optional for passengers, and they will officially start using it on Oct. 15 for people headed from San Francisco to Hawaii.

The test can be taken the day of your flight and the results should be available in 15 minutes. If a traveler tests negative, they will not be required to quarantine for two weeks in Hawaii.

Hawaii right now requires travelers to quarantine for two weeks after arriving in Hawaii. The governor plans to lift that requirement Oct. 15 if the traveler has a negative COVID-19 test.

RELATED:
Finland deploys coronavirus-sniffing dogs at airport to detect infected travelers
EMBED More News Videos

From what to wear in the airport to how to sterilize your seats, Dr. Anthony Cardillo explains how to avoid COVID-19 infection during airplane travel.


US cruise lines vow 100% COVID-19 testing in plan for resuming sailing
EMBED More News Videos

Major cruise lines say they will test all passengers and crew for COVID-19 prior to boarding.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelcaliforniahawaiihealthunited airlinescoronavirusu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
COVID Updates: New FDA precautions could delay vaccine
COVID News: NYC's Pandemic Response Lab making strides
COVID Updates: NYC Mayor de Blasio briefing | LIVE
870,000 sought US jobless aid as layoffs persist
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: NYC Mayor de Blasio briefing | LIVE
3 Metro-North employees accused of creating 'man cave' at Grand Central
Man pushed onto subway tracks at Columbus Circle
'Cake Boss' suffers 'terrible accident' at home bowling alley
No arrests after Breonna Taylor protests erupt in NYC
LIVE: Justice Ginsburg lies in repose at SCOTUS building
COVID News: NYC's Pandemic Response Lab making strides
Show More
GOP senators see political, principle gain in court fight
Fauci clashes with Rand Paul over NYC's COVID success
Would you try pumpkin spice mac & cheese?
Asteroid the size of a bus will pass near Earth today
AccuWeather: Filtered sunshine
More TOP STORIES News