TRAVEL

Woman's tarmac tirade forces everyone off Spirit Airlines plane

EMBED </>More Videos

A passenger's rant onboard a Spirit Airlines plane is going viral on social media.

By ABC7.com staff
A passenger's rant onboard a Spirit Airlines plane is going viral on social media.

Passenger Safira Allen had apparently missed an earlier flight from Atlanta to Las Vegas on May 1. Airline officials said Allen ran down the boarding ramp of another Spirit flight to Vegas and took a seat that wasn't ticketed to her.

When the gate agent tried to remove her from the flight, Allen refused and instead fired up her cellphone to take her story to Facebook Live.



In her video, which has landed millions of views on Facebook, Allen goes on a tirade about the airline's name, among other things.

"Y'all going to use Jesus' name, the Holy Spirit? That's got to change, y'all need to be called something else. Y'all need to change y'all name because nothing Holy Spirit about this airline," she says in the video.

Minutes into the rant, a crew member on the flight is heard telling other passengers that they will have to deplane to redo the boarding process, which prompted a negative response from many onboard.

"If I can't go to Las Vegas, Nevada, neither can y'all!" Allen is heard telling the passengers as they exit.

Atlanta police are eventually seen boarding the plane to remove Allen, who gets her bag and finally leaves her seat, but she keeps her Facebook Live rolling.

Allen later apologized on her page and said the Atlanta Police Department arrested her for trespassing.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelcaught on camerafacebookfacebook liveairlineairport newssocial mediaviralu.s. & worldNevadaGeorgia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Look through dizzying glass-bottom bridge to the ground 500 feet below
Officials grapple with future of Westchester County Airport
Parents: Airline put our kids in a hotel and didn't tell us
Next stop for Amtrak's iconic domed sightseeing car? Fall foliage
Amazon's Jeff Bezos to charge $200,000 for space rides
More Travel
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News