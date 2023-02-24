Strong winds cause large tree to fall onto multiple cars on Riverside Drive in Manhattan

Strong winds have caused a large tree to fall onto multiple cars on the Upper West Side of Manhattan.

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Strong winds have caused a large tree to fall onto multiple cars on the Upper West Side of Manhattan.

Windy conditions are blowing over large trees after soaking rain passed through the area Thursday evening.

The massive tree that fell on the Upper West Side crushed three cars parked just outside Riverside Park near 106th Street.

FDNY responded to the incident and found no action was needed.

No injuries were reported.

Crews will begin work to cut up the tree and remove it from the street.

