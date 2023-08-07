Tree crashes onto home, cars and power lines in Victory Gardens

VICTORY GARDENS, New Jersey (WABC) -- Several residents were displaced after a tree fell on a home, power lines and cars in New Jersey on Monday afternoon.

The incident happened on Monroe Avenue in Victory Gardens just before 3 p.m.

"It appears that the structural damage may be limited and the bulk of the displaced residents is the result of the power lines coming down from a tree that was on private property," Morris County OEM said in a statement.

Officials said JCP &L was on the way to evaluate the situation.

The Red Cross assisting families in the area.

Few other details were released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

