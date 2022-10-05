Driver killed when tree falls on car traveling on I-95 in Westchester County

HARRISON, Westchester County -- A woman died after a tree fell on her car which then caused her to crash into another vehicle in Westchester County Wednesday evening.

Around 6:30 p.m., state police officers reponded to a report of a crash on I-95, between exits 18B to White Plains and 19 to Rye/Harrison.

A preliminary investigation determined that 34-year-old Susan Braga was traveling southbound when a tree fell on top of her 2009 Toyota Prius.

Police say the tree bounced off the roof upon impact and the Toyota continued a short distance until it came to rest against a Ford F250.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

Police said Braga suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

