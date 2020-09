Tree finally removed from woman's home 5 weeks after Tropical Storm Isaias hit New York City

EMBED >More News Videos Stacey Sager reports on the surge in home sales in Nassau County.

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) -- A tree that fell onto a woman's home in Queens during Tropical Storm Isaias is finally being removed -- five weeks later.Nerine Mowatt reached out to Eyewitness News in August , seeking help to get the tree taken down.It was wedged between a tightly packed home and near power lines, so a crane from the street could not reach it.Five weeks later, crews have figured out how to cut up the tree and started to haul it away on Wednesday."The company that my insurance hired, they were the one trying to get the permit from the city to come and remove the tree, but they said the city was not responding do them fast enough to give them the permit," Mowatt said.Mowatt now has to fix a hole in her back room left by the tree and get a family of raccoons living there removed.----------