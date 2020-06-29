Reports of trees down in Brooklyn as storms move through area

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- As storms moved through the area on Monday evening, there were multiple reports of trees down in Brooklyn.

RELATED | Watches and warnings in the tri-state area

Video posted to social media showed a tree down near 13th Avenue and 47th Street



There were reports of another tree down on cars on Sterling Place in Crown Heights.

There were also widespread reports of hail across the city from the storms.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brooklynnew york cityborough parkweatherstormtree fallstorm damage
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus Updates: NJ delays indoor dining, NY has just 7 deaths
At least 14 test positive in COVID-19 exposure at NY graduation
NYC indoor dining may be delayed in Phase 3 reopening
17-year-old basketball star latest victim in spike of NYC shootings
AccuWeather: Afternoon showers, thunderstorms Tuesday
Where to find fireworks and 4th of July events and what got canceled
What to know about Macy's 4th of July fireworks this year
Show More
Arizona governor orders bars, gyms, clubs, pools to close
Source of Knowledge Bookstore in Newark's book club thriving
Broadway shutdown extended until January due to coronavirus
7 On Your Side: Taxpayers footing bill for wrongful convictions
Trip canceled due to COVID-19? Tips to get a refund from Airbnb
More TOP STORIES News