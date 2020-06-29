Reports of trees down in Brooklyn as storms move through area

RELATED | Watches and warnings in the tri-state area
Video posted to social media showed a tree down near 13th Avenue and 47th Street
Video as it happens! pic.twitter.com/PPwCUE6Ypb— J News 24 (@JNEWS245) June 29, 2020
There were reports of another tree down on cars on Sterling Place in Crown Heights.
There were also widespread reports of hail across the city from the storms.
@NWSNewYorkNY pea sized hail in Manhattan. pic.twitter.com/aWshLt4BdE— Sam Yellin (@SYellin8) June 29, 2020

