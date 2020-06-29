Reports of trees down in Brooklyn as storms move through area

Video as it happens! pic.twitter.com/PPwCUE6Ypb — J News 24 (@JNEWS245) June 29, 2020

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- As storms moved through the area on Monday evening, there were multiple reports of trees down in Brooklyn.Video posted to social media showed a tree down near 13th Avenue and 47th StreetThere were reports of another tree down on cars on Sterling Place in Crown Heights.There were also widespread reports of hail across the city from the storms.----------