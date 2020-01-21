Society

California man on quest to run 8 marathons around the world for charity

SAN FRANCISCO -- A Northern California man is on a quest to run for charity. Forty-four-year-old Brendan Watkins is attempting the "Triple 8 Quest." It involves finishing eight marathons in eight consecutive days.

Watkins works at Stanford Children's Health in Palo Alto. During the "Triple 8 Quest," he is fundraising for the Lucile Packard Children's Fund, which provides care for children and expectant mothers. He has already raised about $4,000.

Watkins wrote in a blog post that he finished his first marathon on Monday in Auckland, New Zealand. He ran 26.2 miles in three hours and 45 minutes. By the end of the quest, he will have run on all seven continents around the world.

You can help support Watkins here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypalo altochildren's healthcharitytravelrunningu.s. & worldmarathons
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News