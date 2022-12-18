'Spot shortages' of children's medications causing concern, Sen. Schumer says

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York Senator Chuck Schumer is calling on the FDA to investigate what he says are "spot shortages" of basic over-the-counter children's medications across New York City and Long Island.

Schumer says parents, including his own daughter, have come to his office complaining that it's been impossible to find pain and fever reducers, and cough syrups.

This is happening as COVID, RSV and flu rates surge amid concerns over a "triple-demic."

The dramatic increase in cases appears to be taking a toll on the pharmaceutical supply chain.

"Tylenol, Robitussin, Motrin, ibuprofen are the hardest meds to find this holiday season," the senator said. "It's easier to get some of the hottest toys than to get these things."

Schumer was joined at a press briefing Sunday morning by a mother and her 10-month-old daughter.

The mom's parents live on Long Island, Schumer's office said, and had issues recently finding medications when they were babysitting and the baby was sick.

Schumer says he wants the FDA to look into the shortages and determine what official action can be taken to alleviate them.

