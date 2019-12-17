Truck driver arrested in bicyclist's death in Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have arrested a truck driver who they say fatally struck a bicyclist in East Harlem last month and left the scene.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. at East 125th Street and First Avenue.

Authorities say 25-year-old Matthew Palacios was on a bicycle when he was struck around 3 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, at East 125th Street and First Avenue.

He was found in the middle of the intersection and rushed to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators determined a Kenworth dump truck traveling southbound on First Avenue made an illegal left turn onto East 125th Street attempting to enter the Willis Avenue Bridge and struck Palacios as he traveled southbound on a bike path coming off the bridge.

Now, 48-year-old Luc Vu is charged with reckless driving, failure to yield to a bicyclist, failure to obey a traffic device, drive left of pavement marking and failure to exercise due care.

It is still not clear whether the driver realized that someone had been hit.

Officials say 27 bicyclists have been killed in New York City this year.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east harlemmanhattannew york cityhit and runbicycle crash
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amber Alert: Teen girl kidnapped in front of mom in Bronx
Funeral being held for Jersey City Detective Joseph Seals
60-year-old woman fatally struck by falling debris on NYC sidewalk
Dog adopted after 500 days in animal shelter
Woman lying in bed killed when pickup truck slams into NJ home
Stolen shopping cart mystery has police stumped on Long Island
12-year-old scratched by bobcat in backyard of CT home: Police
Show More
Newlywed beaten to death at his wedding reception, family says
Ex-Suffolk DA Thomas Spota guilty in police beating cover-up
AccuWeather: Wintry mess across the Tri-State
Jury gets case of driver accused of killing Boy Scout while drunk
$372 million up for grabs in tonight's Mega Millions drawing!
More TOP STORIES News