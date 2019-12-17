EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have arrested a truck driver who they say fatally struck a bicyclist in East Harlem last month and left the scene.
The incident happened around 3 a.m. at East 125th Street and First Avenue.
Authorities say 25-year-old Matthew Palacios was on a bicycle when he was struck around 3 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, at East 125th Street and First Avenue.
He was found in the middle of the intersection and rushed to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators determined a Kenworth dump truck traveling southbound on First Avenue made an illegal left turn onto East 125th Street attempting to enter the Willis Avenue Bridge and struck Palacios as he traveled southbound on a bike path coming off the bridge.
Now, 48-year-old Luc Vu is charged with reckless driving, failure to yield to a bicyclist, failure to obey a traffic device, drive left of pavement marking and failure to exercise due care.
It is still not clear whether the driver realized that someone had been hit.
Officials say 27 bicyclists have been killed in New York City this year.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Truck driver arrested in bicyclist's death in Manhattan
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News