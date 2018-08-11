Truck driver charged with DWI after tourist on bike killed on Upper West Side

AJ Ross has the details from the Upper West Side.

Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police say they have arrested the truck driver who killed an Australian tourist while she was riding a bicycle on the Upper West Side.

44-year-old Felipe Chairez is charged with DWI.

Police say the driver from Long Island hit Madison Lyden, 23, Friday afternoon on Central ParkWest between 66th and 67th streets.

Investigators say Chairez slammed into Lyden from behind after she swerved from the bike lane to avoid a liver cab.

Lyden's friend was riding right behind her and rushed to help.
