Cross Bronx Expressway, LIE truck fires disrupt morning commute for drivers

Two truck fires disrupted commutes on the Cross Bronx Expressway and Long Island Expressway.

Two truck fires disrupted commutes on the Cross Bronx Expressway and Long Island Expressway.

Two truck fires disrupted commutes on the Cross Bronx Expressway and Long Island Expressway.

Two truck fires disrupted commutes on the Cross Bronx Expressway and Long Island Expressway.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Truck fires on the Cross Bronx Expressway in the Bronx and Long Island Expressway in Queens caused big delays during the morning commute on Thursday.

In the Bronx, a truck caught fire in the westbound lanes of the Cross Bronx Expressway just past Exit 5B - Castle Hill Avenue in the Bronx just before 6:30 a.m.

Earlier in Queens, a truck caught fire in the westbound lanes of the Long Island Expressway at Grand Avenue at around 4:45 a.m.

Fortunately, no one was injured in either crash.

Other drivers captured the fiery scenes on camera.

There were delays while crews cleaned up the expressways.

ALSO READ | New York City Mayor Eric Adams says he supports squatter legislation

Dan Krauth has the latest on the status of New York City squatter's law.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.