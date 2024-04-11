Cross Bronx Expressway, LIE truck fires disrupt morning commute for drivers

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Truck fires on the Cross Bronx Expressway in the Bronx and Long Island Expressway in Queens caused big delays during the morning commute on Thursday.
In the Bronx, a truck caught fire in the westbound lanes of the Cross Bronx Expressway just past Exit 5B - Castle Hill Avenue in the Bronx just before 6:30 a.m.
Earlier in Queens, a truck caught fire in the westbound lanes of the Long Island Expressway at Grand Avenue at around 4:45 a.m.
Fortunately, no one was injured in either crash.
Other drivers captured the fiery scenes on camera.
There were delays while crews cleaned up the expressways.
