Trump Organization suing New York City over golf course in Bronx

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Trump Organization has filed a lawsuit Monday against New York City over the Trump golf course in the Bronx.Mayor Bill de Blasio's administration is trying to terminate the contract that allows former President Donald Trump's company to operate and manage Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point.The Trump Organization is accusing wrongful termination and said it has spent $30 million of its own money and has lived up to its part of the deal."After the City wasted hundreds of millions of dollars of taxpayer money in its prior failed attempts to complete this project, we stepped in and, at the City's request (much like Wollman Rink in the 1980s), invested over $30 million of our own money to deliver to the people of the City of New York what has been widely recognized as one of the most magnificent public golf experiences anywhere in the country," the Trump Organization said in a statement.De Blasio announced in January he was moving to terminate contracts with the former president's company after the Jan. 6 attacks at the Capitol. The city already ended the contract that let the Trump group run Wollman ice skating rink in Central Park.The organization said the city's actions are politically motivated."Mayor de Blasio has continued his longstanding attempt to wrongfully terminate our contract and deprive us of our substantial investment in this unique and exceptional property by manufacturing a contractual obligation that does not exist," a spokesperson for the Trump Organization said. "The City has no right to terminate our contract."The NYC law department released the following statement:"The actions of Mr. Trump to incite a deadly riot at the Capitol on January 6th caused a breach of the Ferry Point contract and we will vigorously defend the City's decision to terminate the contract. The City properly followed the termination process detailed in the contract and we look forward to selecting a new vendor for Ferry Point that will further the best interests of New Yorkers."----------