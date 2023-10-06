Bodycam video shows Las Vegas police arrest Tupac Shakur murder suspect

Video shows the moment Las Vegas police arrested Duane "Keefe D" Davis, the self-described gangster arrested in the shooting death of rapper Tupac Shakur.

LAS VEGAS -- New video shows the moment Las Vegas police arrested Duane "Keefe D" Davis, the self-described gangster arrested in the shooting death of rapper Tupac Shakur.

Investigators say Davis plotted and orchestrated the 1996 shooting. They say it was in retaliation to a fight the rapper had with Davis' nephew, Orlando "Baby Lane" Anderson, earlier that night inside the MGM Grand hotel-casino.

Bodycam video obtained by ABC News shows Davis getting handcuffed and in the passenger seat of the police car.

At this point, Davis is the only living suspect in the murder. He made his first court appearance in the case Wednesday.

Davis had been a long-known suspect in the case, and publicly admitted his role in the killing in interviews ahead of his 2019 tell-all memoir, "Compton Street Legend."

The case returned to the spotlight in July when Nevada authorities served a search warrant in connection with the rap star's shooting death.

Shakur was gunned down while riding in a car on the Las Vegas strip on Sept. 7, 1996.

