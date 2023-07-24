Girl who lost mom, brother to earthquake united with family in NJ thanks to Senator Booker

A 13-year-old survivor who lost her mother and brother to a devastating earthquake in Turkey, met Senator Cory Booker, who helped unite her with family members in New Jersey. Timothy Pulliam has the story.

SADDLE BROOK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 13-year-old survivor who lost her mother and brother to a devastating earthquake in Turkey, got to thank Senator Cory Booker, who helped unite her with family members in New Jersey.

Little Rayen fought back tears thinking about the trauma from the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that killed 50,000 people earlier this year in Turkey.

The 13-year-old and her family were trapped under six floors of a collapsed building.

She says all she could think about was her brother and her mother. They did not survive, but crews were able to rescue Rayen from the rubble six days later.

She says there was a little air coming through some holes so she could feel the wind.

Doctors were forced to amputate Rayen's left leg.

After nearly six months of surgeries and treatments, Rayen's family in New Jersey was able to travel to Turkey and bring her back to their home in Saddlebrook.

They contacted Senator Cory Booker's office which helped secure her asylum status.

On Monday, Booker and Rayen met for the first time and came with some gifts.

"I hope people understand that this is a story of inspiration, a story of resilience, a story of courage and survival," Booker said. "I want her to stay here, I think she would be a great American citizen with a great American story."

Booker's office and the mayor of Prospect Park are also working to help cover her medical expenses and find other resources as she starts middle school this fall.

"It feels amazing. This is a prime example of how one person or a few people can make a major difference in someone's life," Prospect Park Mayor Mohamed Khairullah said. "This is where our humanity transcends borders."

Rayen will need plastic surgery for her injuries and a prosthetic leg.

The family has launched a GoFundMe for the community to support.

