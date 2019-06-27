Twin suicide attacks in Tunisia capital leave one patrol officer dead, 8 people injured

People are prevented to enter a security area after an explosion in Tunis, Thursday June 27, 2019. (Riadh Dridi/AP Photo)

Twin suicide attacks targeting security forces struck Tunisia's capital on Thursday, killing a patrol officer and injuring at least eight people.

One attacker detonated explosives in a busy commercial district near the French embassy shortly before 11 a.m., apparently targeting a police patrol. One of the officers died from his injuries, and another was injured along with three bystanders.

At nearly the same time, a second bomber struck at an entrance to the anti-terrorism brigade on the outskirts of the city. Four officers were hospitalized with injuries.

Tunisia has been struck repeatedly by terror attacks. In October a female suicide bomber struck the city center, killing only herself.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bombingafricaexplosionu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Long Island man accused of forcibly raping 14-year-old girl
12-year-old boy drowns in lake at high-end country club
Community helps McDonald's employee after photo goes viral
Target bringing back teacher discount on supplies, clothing
Newark-bound flight cleared after security threat
Prosecutors: Mother killed son because he was getting in way of affair
American woman killed by sharks in the Bahamas: Police
Show More
Bronx cab driver robberies: 3 suspects sought
AccuWeather: Summer heat sticks around
5 firefighters hurt battling fire at Bronx recycling facility
Police: Teacher pulls gun after being cut off in McDonald's drive-thru
Search for suspect after man attacked with needle in NYC deli
More TOP STORIES News