Twitter experiences global outages, according to website tracker Downdetector

SAN FRANCISCO -- Twitter is currently experiencing outages in several parts of the world, according to website tracker Downdetector.

It's intermittent -- some reporting problems on desktops, and others on mobile devices.

Some issues are with logging in, while others are with getting the feed to refresh.

Downdetector says problems started around 4 p.m. and that 76% of the outages are being reported from the desktop site. Tweetdeck appears to be unaffected by the outage.

Twitter, which has its headquarters in San Francisco, has lost a large portion of staff to layoffs, terminations and resignations in the two months since Elon Musk took over.

