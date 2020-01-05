Two men found injured with gunshot wounds in Islip

BAYWOOD, Long Island (WABC) -- Authorities say two men from the Baywood section of Islip were injured in a shooting.

Police say they received a 911 call late Saturday night that shots had been fired at a residence on Callahan Street.

Officers said when they arrived at the home they found two men who had been shot outside.

The men were transported to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Details of the event have not been disclosed. This investigation is ongoing.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352 or Crime Stoppers at 80-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

