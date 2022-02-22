Family & Parenting

Twosday forever: 22 couples get married on once-in-a-lifetime date on Long Island

22 weddings held on 2-22-22 at Hempstead Town Hall

HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) -- Tuesday is 2-2-22, dubbed "Twosday," and 22 couples are marking the once-in-a-lifetime date by taking their relationships to the next level and saying "I do" on Long Island.

The brides and grooms are saying their vows at Hempstead Town Hall, presided over by Town Clerk Kate Murray.

Tuesday is generally not a popular day of the week to get married, but this year, it's the go to date.

Tuesday, February 22, 2022, known as Twosday, is being celebrated in many ways.


Murray said it is a special day the couples will remember for a lifetime.

"Today we have about three times the number of couples coming in, so I suspect that the 2-22-22 was certainly driving the business to us," she said. "Each couple today will receive, of course, their own individual marriage ceremony, and we try to make the moment as special as we can."

Murray said 2-22-22 is also one of the easiest dates to remember for wedding anniversaries.

"Twosday" is the most exceptional date in over a decade, according to palindrome enthusiast Aziz Inan, a professor of electrical engineering at the University of Portland in Oregon who has been studying palindrome dates for over 14 years.

It's a ubiquitous five-digit palindrome date, with all the numbers being the same.

The last time there was a ubiquitous six-digit palindrome date was November 11, 2011, Inan noted. It's written 11/11/11.

February 23 through February 28 are also palindrome dates -- though not ubiquitous ones.

