Uber driver accused of attacking woman with baseball bat

By Eyewitness News
BAYONNE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are trying to track down an Uber driver who is accused of attacking a woman with a baseball bat.

The 30-year-old victim says she got into a dispute with the driver outside Walmart in Bayonne.

She says he pulled out the bat, swung at her, and then drove off.

Police say if they catch the man, they will charge him with aggravated assault.

