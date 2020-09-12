BAYONNE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are trying to track down an Uber driver who is accused of attacking a woman with a baseball bat.
The 30-year-old victim says she got into a dispute with the driver outside Walmart in Bayonne.
ALSO READ | Uber passenger shot 5 times while entering vehicle in NYC
She says he pulled out the bat, swung at her, and then drove off.
ALSO READ | Couple says Uber driver wouldn't let them out of SUV
Police say if they catch the man, they will charge him with aggravated assault.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Uber driver accused of attacking woman with baseball bat
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News