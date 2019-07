Uber driver pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of Long Island teen killed while car surfing

HUNTINGTON, Long Island (WABC) -- An Uber driver has pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges in the death of a Long Island teenager who fell to the pavement after prosecutors say he was allowed to ride on the roof of the vehicle.Danyal Cheema, 24, of Huntington Station entered the plea Thursday in connection with the Sept. 2018 incident that led to the death of 15-year-old Ryan Mullen of Cold Spring Harbor.Prosecutors say Cheema was driving three teenage boys on Cove Road in Huntington.The passengers asked Cheema for permission to "car surf," or ride on the roof of the vehicle as it was moving, and offered him $70 cash.The passengers ultimately paid Cheema $40 and he allowed them to climb onto the roof of the vehicle while at an intersection, authorities said.Mullen and another boy remained on the roof as Cheema continued driving, and Mullen then fell off the vehicle, hitting his head on the roadway. He died of his injuries hours after he arrived at a friend's house following the ride."This was a tragic incident that could have been avoided had the defendant not conducted himself in such a reckless manner," Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini said.Cheema faces a minimum of 10 months in jail plus five years of post-release supervision when he is sentenced.Ryan's parents, Matthew and Janice Mullen, issued a statement that read in part:----------