Uber to begin testing deliveries with robots and self-driving cars

By Eyewitness News
Uber tests out robot food delivery system

Uber wants to take food delivery to the next level as the company tests out a robot delivery system.

Starting Monday, Uber Eats customers in some parts of Los Angeles will have the option to have their meal delivered by one of these remote-controlled vehicles.

People will direct them from a home base and they will only be used for short trips.



Uber will also begin testing larger deliveries using self-driving cars.

For now, the "cars" will have a human driver behind the wheel as a safety precaution.

