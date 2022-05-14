Uber to begin testing deliveries with robots and self-driving cars

Starting Monday, Uber Eats customers in some parts of Los Angeles will have the option to have their meal delivered by one of these remote-controlled vehicles.
People will direct them from a home base and they will only be used for short trips.
Uber will also begin testing larger deliveries using self-driving cars.
For now, the "cars" will have a human driver behind the wheel as a safety precaution.
