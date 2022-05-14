Uber to begin testing deliveries with robots and self-driving cars

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11831165" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The dog was eventually reunited with their owner thanks for a Facebook post.

Uber wants to take food delivery to the next level as the company tests out a robot delivery system.Starting Monday, Uber Eats customers in some parts of Los Angeles will have the option to have their meal delivered by one of these remote-controlled vehicles.People will direct them from a home base and they will only be used for short trips.Uber will also begin testing larger deliveries using self-driving cars.For now, the "cars" will have a human driver behind the wheel as a safety precaution.----------