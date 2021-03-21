Uber passenger pulls knife and gun after refusing to wear mask, slashes partition, and robs driver

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man and a woman after they allegedly damaged an Uber driver's car and then robbed him after the man refused to wear a mask while riding in the vehicle.

Police say the 26-year-old driver picked the suspects up at the corner of 7th Avenue and West 33rd Street in Midtown, Manhattan around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 6.

All three got into an argument over the man not wearing a mask and the driver pulled over in Greenwich Village and demanded they get out of the car.

That's when police say the man pulled out a gun and a knife and slashed a plastic partition.

He then got out of the car to get his bag out of the trunk and in doing so he also grabbed a bag belonging to the driver containing his wallet and credit cards.

The two suspects then ran off.


The driver was not injured.

Police released images of the two suspects, they're hoping someone recognizes the man or woman and calls them.

The individuals then fled on foot to parts unknown. There were no injuries reported as a result of this incident.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

