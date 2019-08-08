UES rape suspect caught on camera; woman, 19, recovering

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The NYPD is searching for a man who raped a woman after following her from a Manhattan subway station.
Investigators believe the suspect, who was caught on camera hopping over a subway station turnstile, may be homeless.
Police say he followed the 19-year-old victim from the East 96th Street subway station Sunday night.
He asked the woman for money before following her to a secluded area, where he raped her.
The victim was treated at an area hospital.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
Tips can also be submitted by visiting the CrimeStoppers website or Twitter @NYPDTips.
All calls are kept confidential.
