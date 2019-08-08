UES rape suspect caught on camera; woman, 19, recovering

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The NYPD is searching for a man who raped a woman after following her from a Manhattan subway station.

Investigators believe the suspect, who was caught on camera hopping over a subway station turnstile, may be homeless.

Police say he followed the 19-year-old victim from the East 96th Street subway station Sunday night.

He asked the woman for money before following her to a secluded area, where he raped her.

The victim was treated at an area hospital.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Tips can also be submitted by visiting the CrimeStoppers website or Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are kept confidential.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citymanhattanupper east siderapemtasubwaycaught on camerasurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cleanup underway after EF-0 tornado touches down in NJ
Bronx Zoo says venomous snake is missing from exhibit
Manhole fires cut power, close part of 3rd Avenue
AccuWeather: Partly sunny Thursday but still a chance of storms
61-year-old woman fights off home intruder
FDA warns of possible link between vaping and seizures
Inmate escapes TN prison on tractor, female guard found dead, TBI says
Show More
Equinox, SoulCycle respond to concerns over owner's Trump fundraiser
NJ community warned after coyote snatches and kills dog
Bodies found in Canada believed to be teen murder suspects
Actor Danny Trejo helps save child in car crash
Teen who fatally stabbed classmate near school gets 17 years
More TOP STORIES News