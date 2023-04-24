UFT pushes for new contract for NYC teachers

UFT President Michael Mulgrew will hand out fliers around schools in all five boroughs demanding a fair contract for teachers.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The president of New York City's largest teachers union is pushing for a new contract for city educators.

UFT President Michael Mulgrew will be outside of a school in Manhattan, handing out informational flyers.

"UFT educators demand and deserve a fair contract," Mulgrew said. "We were celebrated by City Hall as essential workers during the height of the pandemic. Now, despite record levels of reserves, there is a reluctance to do the right thing for the people who are lifelines for our city's children and families."

Teachers will be handing out the leaflets all week long at schools in all five boroughs.

It will take place before and after school, and during staff lunch periods, to engage parents and members of the community in the campaign, the UFT said.

Mulgrew will also share the results of a workplace survey of UFT members.

He said the study, "shows how DOE decisions and the lack of educator autonomy stand in the way of teaching and learning."

