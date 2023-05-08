Alleged driver in deadly U-Haul rampage indicted on murder, attempted murder and assault charges

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- Weng Sor, the driver behind the wheel of a U-Haul truck that drove into 10 civilians in Brooklyn, killing one, this past February was indicted Monday on murder, attempted murder and assault charges, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced.

"This was a terrifying incident in which we allege that an innocent pedestrian and numerous cyclists were intentionally targeted and mowed down by this defendant, including a father of three who did not survive his injuries," Gonzalez said in a statement.

Sor, 62, formerly of Las Vegas, Nevada, pleaded not guilty to the charges contained in a 25-count indictment. He was ordered held without bail and to return to court on May 31.

On February 13, between 10:20 a.m. and 11:05 a.m., at multiple locations, beginning at 55th Street and 4th Avenue in Sunset Park and concluding at 72nd Street and 3rd Avenue in Bay Ridge, Sor was driving a U-Haul truck and struck numerous e-bike riders and a bicyclist and endangered pedestrians, motorists and people waiting to cross the street, prosecutors said.

The defendant drove up on to the sidewalk and struck a pedestrian. During the course of the alleged rampage, he allegedly drove toward a police officer who was then struck and injured by an e-bike being dragged by the truck, according to the indictment.

Sor, who was being pursued by police, drove from Bay Ridge on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway to Red Hook where he was boxed in and apprehended by police, at which time a police officer was struck by the vehicle and injured.

A civilian, YiJie Ye, a 44-year-old father of three, who was riding an e-bike and working for a food delivery service, died of head injuries after being struck in the vicinity of Bay Ridge Parkway and Fifth Avenue.

The other individuals that were struck suffered a variety of injuries including multiple rib fractures, a pelvic fracture, broken legs, injury to the head, ankle, and knee. Additionally, several of the victims required surgery as a result of their injuries.

ALSO READ | Subway chokehold: Friend of Jordan Neely speaks out

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.